PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PGTI opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $78,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $211,550. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

