NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTNW) Stock Price Down 18.2%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 21,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 61,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

NWTN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Get NWTN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWTNW. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in NWTN by 151.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 88,544 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NWTN by 60.2% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 691,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,756 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.