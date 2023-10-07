My DeFi Pet Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $163,969.62 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003299 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006340 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,898,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

