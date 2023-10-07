OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $149.41 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

