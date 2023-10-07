StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,952 shares of company stock valued at $176,629 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $15,875,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,474,000 after purchasing an additional 428,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 368,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

