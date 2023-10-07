National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $417.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.96. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $168.04 and a twelve month high of $476.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.78.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

