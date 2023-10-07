National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $417.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.96. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $168.04 and a twelve month high of $476.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.78.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
