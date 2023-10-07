National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $417.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.96. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $168.04 and a twelve month high of $476.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.