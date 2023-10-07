StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

OFIX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.69. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,480.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,154 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $44,404,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,392,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

