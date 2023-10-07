Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.23 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14.99 ($0.18). 1,153,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 473,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

Tirupati Graphite Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of £16.31 million, a PE ratio of -762.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.89.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

