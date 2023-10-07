American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.10

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.10 and traded as high as $38.18. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 30,989 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 26.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

