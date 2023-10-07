HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Shares Down 0.3%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.60 and last traded at $127.98. Approximately 247,452 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $128.33.
HEICO Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49.
Insider Transactions at HEICO
In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HEICO
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.