HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Shares Down 0.3%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.60 and last traded at $127.98. Approximately 247,452 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $128.33.

HEICO Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

