Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 924,874 shares traded.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 99,796 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,047 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

