Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Trading Down 8%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 82,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 103,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Strength Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interactive Strength stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Strength Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRNR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Interactive Strength as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

