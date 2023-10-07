Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.11. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 23,750 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Xtant Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

