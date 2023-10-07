Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.54. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 1,465,664 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

