Fielmann Group (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Shares Down 1%

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Fielmann Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Fielmann Group Company Profile

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

