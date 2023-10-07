Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.92

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $194.92 and traded as high as $195.03. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $193.85, with a volume of 25,686 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 63.5% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 21,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,783 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

