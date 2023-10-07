FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.09

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.09 and traded as high as $58.02. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 16,059 shares traded.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.40.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

