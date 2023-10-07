The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $593.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

