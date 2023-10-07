StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.92 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,921.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 131,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $1,596,138.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 540,719 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,921.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,014. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 303,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 255,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 20,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

