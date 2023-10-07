Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.13

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.13 and traded as high as C$66.65. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$66.02, with a volume of 865,071 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.64.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.7201566 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

