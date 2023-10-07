StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,664 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

