Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 199.41%. Analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

