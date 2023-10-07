Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.28

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $12.42. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 28,618 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Andersen purchased 134,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,613,916.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,496,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 133,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,474.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Andersen purchased 134,493 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,613,916.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,496,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

