ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.98

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.98 and traded as high as $53.26. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 900,090 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 646.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 38,596 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $885,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 107.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $297,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.