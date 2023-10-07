StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESS opened at $215.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $248.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,588,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.