Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

