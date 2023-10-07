Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Enerplus Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $56,997,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $48,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $27,403,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 75.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $20,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

