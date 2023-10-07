Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETN. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $210.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

