Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EVC

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $323.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $273.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 187,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $724,347.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,347.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Entravision Communications by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Entravision Communications by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.