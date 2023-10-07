ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESE stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $248.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.