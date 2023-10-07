Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. Enova International has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $58.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.55 million. Enova International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $150,029.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $396,573.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $728,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enova International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

