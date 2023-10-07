Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

SPGI opened at $364.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

