WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 4,873 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2,436.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.96 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

