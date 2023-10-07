WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 69,283 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,283 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 50,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 58.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 49.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

