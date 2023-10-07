Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,342 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.60% of Trane Technologies worth $263,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.76.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $204.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $211.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

