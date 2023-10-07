Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $116,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,719,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

