WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $186,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,090 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 251.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 607,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $84.86 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

