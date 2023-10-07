Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $265.70 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,132,936 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,696,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $243.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.