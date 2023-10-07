BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.78 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $32.78 billion and $257.58 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $213.04 or 0.00762086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,852 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

