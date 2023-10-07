Bobcoin Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002319 BTC on exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $122.48 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bobcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

