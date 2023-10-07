Financial & Tax Architects LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.23. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

