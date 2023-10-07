Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 704 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 267,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.90 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

