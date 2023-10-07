Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $925,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.