Financial & Tax Architects LLC Lowers Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $88.96 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

