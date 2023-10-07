Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.