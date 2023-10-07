Financial & Tax Architects LLC Acquires New Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OUNZ opened at $17.70 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.