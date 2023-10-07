Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $275.76 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.16% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $275,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $73.71 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

