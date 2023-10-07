Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 90,448 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,448 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $235,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

