Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 516,119 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $239,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

