Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,088 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,003,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,088 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $199,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day moving average is $193.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

